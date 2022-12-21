Tider Insider: Dec. 20, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the decision by Alabama football players to stick around and play in the Sugar Bowl rather than “opt-out” to begin training for the NFL Combine. The guys share their thoughts – not just on the players choosing to play in the bowl game but also on the media response to the decision to play in the game. We also dive deep into the latest Alabama football recruiting news, on the eve of the NCAA Early Signing Period. Then, we update the progress of Alabama basketball teams as the Crimson Tide women run their winning streak to eight in a row. And we answer viewer questions – on the phone and through email.