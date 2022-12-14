Tider Insider: Dec. 13, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama basketball’s impressive road win over top ranked Houston. Find out what we think is the most impressive part of the Crimson Tide’s 8-1 start, and why we hope this year’s early season success is more sustainable than last season. Plus, we preview Alabama’s home game against the Memphis Tigers and whether we believe the Tide can avoid a letdown. Then we talk about the latest develops in football recruiting, including a commitment from a massive five-star recruit. And Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. continues to ‘clean-up’ in the postseason awards department. Also, we answer viewer questions – on the phone and through email.