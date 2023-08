Tider Insider: August 8, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama at the open practice on Saturday.

We take look at and discuss the quarterback competition that looms large on fans and message boards.

Also, we recap the past week in the recruiting world for Alabama football.

Rob Vaughn picked up a big-time arm for the starting rotation come the fall, we discuss.

Alabama women’s basketball is on a 10-day world summer tour.

And we answer viewer questions, on the phone and through email.