Tider Insider: August 29, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss who the Alabama quarterback will be this weekend for the MTSU game.

Josh Jacobs of the Raiders has changed his jersey number from number 28 to his original number 8.

Tight end prospect, Jay Lindsey has committed to Alabama after de-committing from Mississippi State.

Also, Alabama women’s soccer remains undefeated with a 2-1 victory over Memphis.

Alabama softball coach Alyson Habetz announced her retirement.

Also, the game picks for the week are in.

We take viewer questions via email and phone.