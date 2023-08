Tider Insider: August 22, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the Crimson Tide’s final scrimmage of fall camp.

The question of who will be starting quarterback remains.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., son of Dre Kirkpatrick Sr., commits to the Tide to play under his father’s former coach.

Alabama Men’s Golfer, Nick Dunlap, won the 2023 U.S. Amateur on Sunday.

Also, Alabama Soccer starts the season off hot with a 2-0 record.

We also take viewer questions via phone, e-mail, and Twitter.