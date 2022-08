Tider Insider: August 2, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discussed the most recent commits to the Tide and recruiting updates.

Also, we discussed the Crimson Tide ahead of the start of Summer Practice.

We also discussed Bama hoops after their Inter-Squad Scrimmage before they head overseas

We discussed the latest addition to Bryant-Denny Stadium

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.