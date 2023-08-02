Tider Insider: August 1, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr look ahead to the start of Alabama football fall camp.

We take look at and discuss the quarterback competition that looms large on fans and message boards.

Also, we recap the past week in the recruiting world for Alabama football.

Two former Tide golfers are making noise on pro golf tours, we discuss.

Bryce Young has been named the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

And we answer viewer questions, on the phone and through email.