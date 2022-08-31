Tider Insider: Aug. 30, 2022

It’s Game Week! Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s depth chart going into the season. We’ll go into our major take-aways from the Crimson Tide’s list of starters and back-ups. Plus, Alabama’s first opponent Utah State has already played a game, and the Aggies scored an impressive win over Connecticut. We’ll talk about what the Crimson Tide will be up against on Saturday. And, Alabama basketball picks up a commitment from the No. 1 recruit in the state for the Class of 2023. As well as, Crimson Tide volleyball and soccer are off to great starts — we’ve got highlights from both teams. Then we answer viewer questions — on the phone and email.