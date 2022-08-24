Tider Insider: Aug. 23, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football and the second scrimmage of fall camp. They discuss which positions stood-out, which spots are making the most progress, and what is the overall feel as the Crimson Tide approach the end of the preseason?

Plus, football recruiting remains hot. Alabama volleyball and soccer prepare are preparing for their home openers. And, Tide quarterback Bryce Young is the new face of “Fanville”.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions.