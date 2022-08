Tider Insider: Aug. 16, 2022

Gary Harris & Rodney Orr discuss Alabama Football first scrimmage of fall camp.– which positions stood-out, which spots are making the most progress, and what are we watching going into scrimmage no. 2 this coming Saturday?

Plus football recruiting stays hot, mens basketball is an “international hit”, and a member of Alabama’s adapted athletics program is up for a major player of the year honor.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone & emails