Tider Insider: Aug. 15, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s closed scrimmage on Saturday.

We take a look at the ongoing quarterback competition, as well as what Nick Saban had to say.

Also, Red Morgan flipped his commitment from Florida State to Alabama.

Current Crimson Tide golfer, Nick Dunlap, is competing in the 2023 U.S. Amateur.

Alabama soccer comes in at number two in the SEC preseason polls, we discuss.

And we answer viewer questions, on the phone and through email.