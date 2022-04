Tider Insider: April, 5, 2022

.

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the latest in Alabama football following their first scrimmage of the spring, plus the latest in recruiting as well with several highly-ranked recruits in town. Plus Lexi Kilfoyl threw a perfect game for Alabama softball over the weekend, and Alabama basketball junior guard Jaden Shackelford announced that he would be leaving Alabama for the NBA Draft. All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.