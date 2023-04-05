Tider Insider: April 4, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football continuing their spring practice this week.

The Crimson Tide has their first scrimmage on Friday.

Also, Alabama has landed an offensive line commit in the class of 2025.

Alabama basketball loses another player to the transfer portal leaving an unsure future for the program.

Montana Fouts wins her second Pitcher of the Week honor of the season.

Also, both gymnastics and men’s golf seasons wrapped up this week.

All this and we take viewer questions via phone calls and e-mail.