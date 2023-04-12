Tider Insider: April 4, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s first scrimmage of Spring Practice. Find out their main takeaways and what they are hearing from ‘insiders’ that were able to watch the workout inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Nick Saban maintains a positive future for his offense under Tommy Rees.

Also, Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats begins to rebuild his coaching staff after losing all three of his full-time assistants to head coaching jobs.

The Crimson Tide’s Brittany Davis was picked 36th overall by the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA draft.

Plus, softball’s Montana Fouts sets a record after earning “Pitcher of the Week” honors for the third time this season.

We take viewer questions via phone and e-mail.