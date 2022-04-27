Tider Insider: April 26, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the latest news with the Alabama football team — including the addition of former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell.

We’ll tell you how big of an impact we think Harrell could have.

Plus, Alabama basketball gets a boost with the announcement that Jahvon Quinerly will return for another season.

As well as NFL Draft talk, Alabama baseball and softball battle through tough weekend series, and former Crimson Tide star Herb Jones is tearing it up in the NBA Playoffs.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.