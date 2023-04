Tider Insider: April 25, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama’s spring game and the questions that came with it.

The Crimson Tide lands a new linebacker in the 2024 class, as well as a potential quarterback transfer.

Also, three players are headed to the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Alabama basketball landed two transfers from the portal.

Also, Alabama baseball had an outstanding weekend in Missouri.

All this and we answer viewer questions via phone and e-mail.