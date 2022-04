Tider Insider: April 19, 2022

.

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the latest in Alabama football following their A-Day game, as they give their reactions from the game, and what they saw.

Plus Alabama football picked up a big commitment from four-star linebacker, Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama baseball was in Knoxville taking on the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, and Alabama softball hosted Mississippi State.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.