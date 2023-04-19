Tider Insider: April 18, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Harris discuss Alabama football’s struggles during their second scrimmage of the Spring.

Also, the conversation about who will be the starting quarterback continues.

Alabama men’s basketball searches for their assistant coaches.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide receives two new recruits in the 2024 and 2025 class.

Also, former Alabama quarterback, Jalen Hurts, gets a big extension with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alabama baseball gets it’s first SEC series win as Montana Fouts and Crimson Tide softball get a big welcome in West Virginia.

We also take viewer questions via phone and e-mail.