Tider Insider: April 12, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the latest in Alabama football following their second scrimmage of the spring, plus the latest transfer of former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen who joined the Crimson Tide on Tuesday.

Plus Alabama basketball picked up a big transfer in former Ohio guard Mark Sears, and Alabama baseball is on a roll as they have now won seven games in a row including a sweep in Oxford against Ole Miss for the first time since 1997.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.