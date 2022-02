Tider Insider: 2/15/22

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama men’s basketball’s two wins from the past week, including their win over the red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks, as well as the Tide’s upcoming games against Mississippi State, and Kentucky. Plus, Alabama softball got their season started in impressive fashion, and Alabama baseball gets their season started this weekend. Finally, we answer viewer questions — on the phone and via email.