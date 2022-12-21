Tide women’s basketball team spreads holiday cheer

The University of Alabama’s Women’s basketball team recently volunteered at the West Alabama Food Bank packing food boxes for distribution.

Head Coach Kristy Curry said it’s a great way for the team to bond while also giving back to the community.

“There are a lot of children in our community and families that don’t always have enough to eat. So, we want to do anything we can do to give back. I encourage others to give back to the West Alabama Food Bank as well,” said Curry.

The team also volunteered at Capstone Village.

-kn