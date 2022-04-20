Tide softball takes both in doubleheader

4/16/22 WSB MSU game 3 Alabama softball player Bailey Dowling (7) Photo by Kent Gidley

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

University of Alabama softball won both games of its doubleheader Tuesday at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide defeated North Alabama in the first game, 6-1, and then took down Alcorn State 4-0. Bama’ dominate season continues as it improved to 38-6, 13-5 SEC. The Tide have won five straight and are 20-3 at home.

In game one against North Alabama, Megan Bloodworth opened up the scoring with a three-run home run in the first inning. Bama would then add another three runs in the second, including a solo shot from Kali Heivilin to go up 6-0. The homer was the first of Heivilin’s career. The Lions would avoid the shutout on an RBI single in the top of the fifth.

In game two against Alcorn State, Bama would open up the scoring thanks to a fielding error from the Lady Braves in the bottom of the second. A bases loaded walk the following inning would increase the Tide’s lead to 2-0. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth and runners in scoring position, another throwing error would allow Jenna Johnson to score from third and make it 3-0. That same inning, a wild pitch would allow Jordan Stephens to score and neither team would score again.

Bama used three pitchers in the two games, allowing only one run on five hits over 14.0 innings. Jaala Torrence (6-1) and Lexi Kilfoyl (9-2) each came away with a win.

“I was extremely pleased with the starting pitching,” coach Patrick Murphy said. “Jaala, Lexi and Salter gave us some really good innings in the circle. The most impressive thing in the second game was the fact that we had nine strikeouts and no walks and let our defense handle the rest.”

The Crimson Tide hit the road to continue SEC play in College Station against Texas A&M. Game one of three will begin April 22 at 6 p.m.