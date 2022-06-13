Tide softball lands North Alabama transfer

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama softball took a big hit following this year’s early exit from the NCAA tournament, losing six players to the transfer portal.

But Tide head coach Patrick Murphy responded in a big way by landing University of North Alabama transfer Emma Broadfoot.

In 2022, Broadfoot earned ASUN All-Conference 1st Team Honors batting .338 with 10 homers. She played both third base and catcher in her time at UNA.

Broadfoot is a local kid from Danville, Alabama, and will be a strong utility player for the Tide.