Tide rolls past No.3 Arkansas in SEC Tournament

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama baseball continues to roll, picking up their second win in the SEC Tournament defeating No.3 Arkansas 4-3, Wednesday at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

This win marked the third straight win against the Razorbacks, after Alabama took two of three in the final regular season series last week.

“Honestly, this is the most relaxed our team has ever been,” said Tide Infielder Jim Jarvis. “So it’s like win or go home since the series against Arkansas so we have all just dropped the stress of trying to win games. We aren’t trying to really do anything, we’re just trying to play baseball and have fun and it’s worked out for us.”

The Crimson Tide was able to get on the board early. Top of the second, bases loaded one out as Tommy Seidl hit a grounder to what looked to be a double play but Seidl beats the wrap. In addition to the runner scoring from third, Zane Denton scores from second on a great hustle play to make it 2-0 Bama.

Tide up 3-1 in the fourth, as a pick-off attempt by the Hogs was offline and allowed for Seidl to score from third to put the Tide up 4-1.

Alabama would hang on to the win 4-3, next up Bama will play the winner of the Texas A&M and Florida game on Friday with the time to be determined because of weather.