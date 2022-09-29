Tide prepare to travel to Fayetteville; “Toughest challenge of the year”

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The Crimson Tide travel to Fayetteville to play the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban believes that the Razorbacks present a big challenge for his team.

“Playing a really good team on the road that has a really difficult offense to defend,” Saban said Wednesday evening. “Their defense is playing really really well. They’ve got a great pass rush.”

The Tide made numerous mistakes in their first road test when they traveled to Austin. The team will need to figure out how to communicate better in what figures to be a hostile environment. Alabama committed 15 penalties for 100 yards against the Longhorns which was the most by a Saban-coached Alabama team.

Alabama hopes to eliminate the pre-snap penalties by trying to simulate the gameday atmosphere in practice.

“All you can do is practice with noise,” Saban said. “This is not the first time we’ve ever had to play on the road with a lot of noise. More experienced players can handle it.”

Alabama hopes to have two experienced players back in Jordan Battle and Byron Young. Both left the Vanderbilt game with injuries.

“Both guys practiced some today,” Saban said. “Hopefully, they’ll both be ready for the game, but it’s always day to day.”

Kickoff is at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.