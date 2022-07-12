Tide lands four-star dual sport quarterback Dylan Lonergan
By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan
Alabama football has landed its second nationally rated top 10 quarterback in the 2023 class on Monday, with the commitment of four-star Dylan Lonergan.
Lonergan’s commitment makes 12 in the 2023 Crimson Tide class. He joins fellow four-star quarterback Eli Holstein of Zachary, Louisiana, in the class.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Lonergan is from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. Where he threw for 3,392 yards and totaled 39 touchdowns in the air and on the ground.
Lonergan is joining the Capstone as a dual-sport athlete over South Carolina and Stanford and plans to play baseball and football.
“I’m going to do everything that I can to bring two national championships in two sports to Alabama,” he said.
Lonergan plays first base and was a standout right-handed pitcher for Brookwood, with a fastball topping off at 93 mph.