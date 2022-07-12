Tide lands four-star dual sport quarterback Dylan Lonergan

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama football has landed its second nationally rated top 10 quarterback in the 2023 class on Monday, with the commitment of four-star Dylan Lonergan.

Lonergan’s commitment makes 12 in the 2023 Crimson Tide class. He joins fellow four-star quarterback Eli Holstein of Zachary, Louisiana, in the class.

BREAKING: Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood Top247 2023 quarterback Dylan Lonergan commits to #Alabama. "Being able to play for Nick Saban and Coach (Bill) O’Brien and being part of a baseball program that’s trending upwards is exciting.” Story here: https://t.co/9Q9vSLhAsM pic.twitter.com/mMLUVlccSM — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 11, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Lonergan is from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. Where he threw for 3,392 yards and totaled 39 touchdowns in the air and on the ground.

Lonergan is joining the Capstone as a dual-sport athlete over South Carolina and Stanford and plans to play baseball and football.

“I’m going to do everything that I can to bring two national championships in two sports to Alabama,” he said.

Lonergan plays first base and was a standout right-handed pitcher for Brookwood, with a fastball topping off at 93 mph.