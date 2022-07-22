Tide lands 19 players on All-SEC preseason teams; Picked to win SEC

WVUA 23 Sports,

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Crimson Tide football has a conference-leading 19 players on the All-SEC Preseason Teams. Tide received 158 of 181 votes to win the SEC. 

The Crimson Tide had 10 first-team All-SEC selections, with four All-second team selections and five selections on the third team. 

First Team

Offense

  • QB – Bryce Young
  • RB – Jahmyr Gibbs
  • WR – Jermaine Burton
  • OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Defense

  • LB – Will Anderson Jr.
  • LB – Henry To’oTo’o
  • DB – Jordan Battle
  • DB – Eli Ricks

Special Teams

  • PK – Will Reichard
  • AP – Jahmyr Gibbs

Second Team

Offense

  • TE – Cameron Latu
  • OL – Javion Cohen

Defense

  • DL – DJ Dale
  • LB – Dallas Turner

Third Team

Offense

  • OL – Tyler Steen
  • OL – Kendall Randolph

Defense

  • DL – Justin Eboigbe
  • DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry
  • DB – Malachi Moore

Special Teams

  • RS – JoJo Earle
Categories: Alabama, College Sports, Sports
Tags: ,

Related