Tide lands 19 players on All-SEC preseason teams; Picked to win SEC
By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan
Crimson Tide football has a conference-leading 19 players on the All-SEC Preseason Teams. Tide received 158 of 181 votes to win the SEC.
The Crimson Tide had 10 first-team All-SEC selections, with four All-second team selections and five selections on the third team.
First Team
Offense
- QB – Bryce Young
- RB – Jahmyr Gibbs
- WR – Jermaine Burton
- OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr.
Defense
- LB – Will Anderson Jr.
- LB – Henry To’oTo’o
- DB – Jordan Battle
- DB – Eli Ricks
Special Teams
- PK – Will Reichard
- AP – Jahmyr Gibbs
Second Team
Offense
- TE – Cameron Latu
- OL – Javion Cohen
Defense
- DL – DJ Dale
- LB – Dallas Turner
Third Team
Offense
- OL – Tyler Steen
- OL – Kendall Randolph
Defense
- DL – Justin Eboigbe
- DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry
- DB – Malachi Moore
Special Teams
- RS – JoJo Earle