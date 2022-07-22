Tide lands 19 players on All-SEC preseason teams; Picked to win SEC

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Crimson Tide football has a conference-leading 19 players on the All-SEC Preseason Teams. Tide received 158 of 181 votes to win the SEC.

The Crimson Tide had 10 first-team All-SEC selections, with four All-second team selections and five selections on the third team.

First Team

Offense

QB – Bryce Young

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs

WR – Jermaine Burton

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Defense

LB – Will Anderson Jr.

LB – Henry To’oTo’o

DB – Jordan Battle

DB – Eli Ricks

Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs

Second Team

Offense

TE – Cameron Latu

OL – Javion Cohen

Defense

DL – DJ Dale

LB – Dallas Turner

Third Team

Offense

OL – Tyler Steen

OL – Kendall Randolph

Defense

DL – Justin Eboigbe

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry

DB – Malachi Moore

Special Teams