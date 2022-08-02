Tide land 4-star defensive tackle Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Hewitt-Trussville High School four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne committed to Alabama Monday evening. Osborne decided to roll with the Tide over Texas, Tennessee, and Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman gives the Crimson Tide 17 commits for the 2023 recruiting class. Osborne is currently rated the nation’s No. 18 defensive lineman and top 10 player in the state of Alabama. In his junior season, Osborne had 60 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and five and half sacks for the Huskies.

“This is a dream come true.” said Osborne. “Living here my whole life, going to games, coming from Trussville, down 459 going to Tuscaloosa, this is a big deal for me.”

This is a big get for the Tide after they missed on five-star Peter Woods from Thompson high school, who committed to Clemson over Alabama. Woods is ranked as the third-best defensive lineman in the nation.

Osborne’s commitment moves Alabama to second on 247 sports recruiting rankings behind Notre Dame.