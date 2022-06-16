Tide hoops to play Oklahoma in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The SEC announced Thursday that Alabama’s men’s basketball team will face the University of Oklahoma Sooners in the 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

In last year’s SEC-Big 12 challenge, the Tide defeated No.4 Baylor in Tuscaloosa. It will be the Crimson Tide’s seventh appearance in the 10th annual event.

The two teams have met nine previous times, with the Sooners leading the series 6-3.

All 10 Big 12 teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14 schools will participate in the 2023 event.

The Crimson Tide will also play Gonzaga in the Second Annual C.M. Newton Classic at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Dec. 17, 2022.