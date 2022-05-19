Tide hoops lands St. Bonaventure transfer

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama men’s basketball has landed another transfer, Dominick Welch from St. Bonaventure. The guard announced his commitment Wednesday.

The Buffalo, New York, native will play for former University of Buffalo coach Nate Oats after four seasons at St. Bonaventure. The 6-foot-5 guard chose the Tide with offers from Texas Tech among others.

During last week’s Regions Pro-Am, Oats spoke about the team’s needs with just two remaining scholarships, “a big wing that can make shots,” and Welch fits that mold shooting 37.4% from the three last season.

Welch played in 110 games for the Bonnies, starting in 105. During the 21-22 season,Welch started all 33 games for St. Bonaventure.

Last season, Welch averaged 12.3 points per game while averaging six rebounds on 37.5 minutes per game.

The Crimson Tide is bringing in a top five recruiting class along with Ohio transfer and Alabama native Mark Sears.