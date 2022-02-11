Tide Hoops faces Arkansas Saturday morning

2/9/22 MBB Alabama vs Ole MIss Alabama guard JD Davison (3) Photo by Robert Sutton Alabama basketball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Drew Pavan



The Alabama Crimson Tide has a tough matchup come Saturday morning with a red-hot Arkansas team.



Arkansas is coming off their most impressive victory, beating the number one ranked Auburn Tigers Tuesday night. The Razorbacks won in an overtime thriller 80-76. Arkansas was the first team to defeat Auburn since their double-overtime loss to UCONN on Nov. 24.



While defeating the No. 1 team in the nation is quite an accomplishment to celebrate, the Razorbacks should not overlook this Crimson Tide team.



Alabama has proven many times this season they are not afraid to beat a highly ranked foe either, seeing big wins over Gonzaga, Houston, and Baylor.



Alabama has had inconsistent performances all season after losing to numerous opponents that they were heavily favored over, causing them to currently be 15-9 overall and 5-6 in conference play.



Arkansas is currently riding a nine-game winning streak, and while on this winning streak, the Razorback defense has been impressive. They have held their opponents to shooting under 40 percent from the field during this stretch.



Besides the Razorbacks having an impressive defense, they are one of the worst shooting teams in the South-Eastern Conference, especially when shooting from beyond the arc. They have only shot 30.6 percent from the three that ranks second to last behind Mizzou.



Alabama will have to attempt to catch fire early by making those big shots as they did against Ole Miss, but they must also somehow neutralize the SEC leading scorer JD Notae. If the Crimson Tide can accomplish that they can walk away with the needed Win.



You can catch the game at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.