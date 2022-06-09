Tide have pair of top four finishes at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Wednesday, the Crimson Tide men’s track and field team posted a pair of top-four individual finishes on day one of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Alabama’s Bobby Colantonio Jr. started the day for the Tide with a fourth-place finish in the hammer throw with a toss of 71.79 meters.

Isaac Odugbesan posted a personal best at the NCAA Championships, taking third in the shot put with a throw of 20.48 meters. Odugbesan’s performance proved Alabama’s best since the 1980 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Leander Forbes, Demetrius Jackson, Corde Long and Khaleb McRae combined to break an Alabama record in the 4×400-meter relay, and advanced to Friday’s final as the No. 2 seed.

The Alabama men sit in fourth place with 11 points, while the women’s team starts today.