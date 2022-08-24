Tide has 6 players named to All-American team; Young on Manning watch list

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Six University of Alabama football players have been named to the Associated Press Preseason All-American Team.

The first team is headlined by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young alongside Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle and LSU transfer Eli Ricks.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. were named to the second team.

The Tide’s six players between both teams are the most for any school.

Young was also named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List Monday morning, among the 30 quarterbacks selected to the list.

The Crimson Tide enters the 2022 football season ranked as the No.1 team in the nation.