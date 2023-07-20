Tide embracing opposite ends of the spectrum at coordinator

Typically, it’s out with the old and in with the new, but it’s a little different with the Tide coaching staff this upcoming season. Representing the “new” is young gun offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Representing the “old” is long time coach Kevin Steele.

“I’m really pleased with the two new coordinators that we have,” said Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. “Kevin Steele obviously has been with us before so he understands the program and the expectation. Tommy Rees is one of the brightest young guys that I’ve seen in a long time in this business. He’s been a great addition and brought a lot of positives to the offensive side of the ball.”

The “young gun” Tommy Rees is just 31 years old and has only been coaching since 2015, but his youth is his strength, maintaining a strong fire for football.

“I think just knowing him as a person, he’s a great person,” said Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham . “I can tell he has a love for the game, a passion for the game. I think as far as the offense that he’s installed and brought to the team, it utilizes everybody’s strengths. We do whatever we got to do for whatever our strength is to succeed on that play or the series or whatever it might be.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the 65-year-old defensive coordinator Kevin Steele not only has a hefty resume coaching college football in general, but also made multiple stops on early Saban staffs.

“Kevin Steele, he has more experience, I would say that,” said Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner . With Alabama, he understands the standard, he knows what we supposed to be doing as a defense. Being under Coach Saban, just being there for a long time. Also, he’s been a defensive coordinator for a very long time, just been in the game for a very long time, as well.”

Coach Saban hopes that by mixing the “new school” with the “old school” he can create a formula that sees the Tide find their way back into the playoffs this season.

-kn