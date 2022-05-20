Tide drops game one of home series

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama baseball drops game one of their last regular season series to seventh ranked Arkansas 7-3, Thursday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Crimson Tide has lost eight of their last 10 games since April 28. Their last win was against Jacksonville State, where they won 13-6 on May 10.

Alabama started the game strong against the Razorbacks jumping to a 2-0 lead and they were able to keep it going in the fourth. As William Hamiter hit a RBI single to shallow left, that scores Caden Rose and give the Tide a 3-0 lead.

Jump ahead to the top of the fifth, the Razorbacks started to show why they’re the seventh ranked team in the nation. As first baseman Peyton Stovall got it going with a two-run homer to right field. That would cut the Tide lead to one.

That was at least until Arkansas’s Cayden Wallace unloads a three-run moonshot to left field to just open the game up. Razorbacks up 5-3.

Arkansas would go on to score two more in the ninth and the Crimson Tide would not answer.

Arkansas wins 7-3 taking game one. Game two is happening tonight at 7 at Sewell-Thomas stadium but you can also catch the game on SEC Network.