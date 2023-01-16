Tide basketball’s latest dominant performance looks even better in mindsight

Alabama Forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022.

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Tyler White

Alabama men’s basketball keeps its hot-streak going with an impressive 106-66 win over LSU.

The Crimson Tide improves to a league-best 5-0 in SEC play. They’re one of two Southeastern Conference teams that have not lost to a league opponent – Texas A&M is 4-0 in SEC play.

Alabama players say their strong start is due to good chemistry.

“We just stay connected on and off the court,” said freshman forward Brandon Miller. “We preach the bond with us on and off the court which just makes it better on the court.”

“Its SEC play now, so every team is playing hungry. We have to be included in those teams that stay hungry,” freshman guard Rylan Griffen said. “No matter what we’ve done, (the) next team we play, all that stuff is out the window and we have to come out ready.”

The Crimson Tide have been coached to take a “game-by-game” approach, but player say the true driving force is big aspirations that can only be achieved on the grandest stage in college basketball.

“I think my teammates really keep me focused on the mission here,” said Miller. “Our mission is to win a national championship.”

Alabama’s 40-point win over LSU is the largest margin of victory it’s had over an SEC opponent since 2005, when it defeated the Auburn Tigers, 94-53.