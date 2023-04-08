Tide Baseball Leash Bulldogs

4/5/22 MBA Alabama vs Samford Team Photo by Cian Leach alabama baseball

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Tyler White

Crimson Tide baseball defeated Mississippi Btate 11-1 in game two of their weekend series.

After falling behind early in game one the Tide adjusted and this time bounced out to an early lead over the Bulldogs scoring five runs in the second inning with a two run single from Drew Williamson and a three run homer from Ed Johnson.

B2 | 💣⏰ JOHNSON! Steady Eddy with a three-run home run into the playground to add to the Tide lead 💪 5-0 Alabama#RollTide || 📺https://t.co/V2P7TGRJfB pic.twitter.com/en8VGjkIbW — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) April 7, 2023

“We came out hot. We had some good at-bats and took some borderline pitches to work some walks in,” said head baseball coach Brad Bohannon, “Obviously, the second inning we put up the five-spot, and then Luke (Holman) gave us a great start. Mississippi State helped us today, they walked us and gave us some free baserunners, but to our kids’ credit we got some big hits. Ed Johnson and Drew Williamson came through and then Dominic Tamez with the two home runs today.”

Mississipi State’s lone run came in the top of the fifth when Lane Forsythe scored thanks to an Amani Larry RBI.

The Tide answered that score back in the bottom of the fifth when Tamez hit the first of his aforementioned two homeruns. The shot scored William Hamiter and extended the Tide’s lead to 7-1.

Tamez’ second homerun was also a two-run shot further stretching the Tide’s advantage, now 10-1.

Holman (5-1) earned the win in his start against the Bulldogs. The sophomore tossed 5.2 innings of one-run baseball, giving up three hits and walking a pair while striking out four. Alton Davis closed for the Tide, tossing the final frame scoreless with two strikeouts.

The series will wrap up Saturday at Suell-Thomas Stadium to decide the winner of the series at 5:00 on ESPNU.