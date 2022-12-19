Tide all-star player will play in Sugar Bowl

By WVUA 23 Student Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman

Alabama Football Head Coach Nick Saban spoke with the media last Friday about the first bowl practice in preparation for the Sugar Bowl.

The Crimson Tide was disappointed to fall short of the top four seeds for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Prior to the conference there was doubt star quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. would both opt-out due to their projections in this seasons upcoming NFL Draft.

Neither did. And no one on the team opted out of this upcoming game.

Coach Saban said the Sugar Bowl is still as big of a game you can get despite not making the playoff. “This is not something that’s not important to us. We have something to prove.”

The Tide understands this. Prior to the news of no opt-outs, Kansas State was favored by 6.5 points. After the news, the Tide holds a 6.5 point lead over the Big XII conference champs.

With so much going on behind the scenes, with coaching changes that fans hope were immanent, Coach Saban calls what both Will and Bryce are doing inspirational.

“Will and Bryce coming back to play in the game speaks volume to the type of culture we have in the program.”

The culture is not dead, and the Tide looks like they will rise again.

The Sugar Bowl will be played in New Orleans on NYE with a kickoff set at 11am.

-kn