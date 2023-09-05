Thursday crash in Dallas County kills 1

fatal crash

A single-vehicle crash Thursday in Dallas County resulted in the death of a 69-year-old woman from Orrville.

The crash happened on Alabama Route 22 near the 9-mile marker, about a mile east or Orrville city limits.

Lucy M. Lewis was fatally injured when the pickup she was driving ran off the road and into a tree. Lewis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.