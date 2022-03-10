Thrifting: What’s old is new again

By: WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sierra Fletcher

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – As the price of everything is heading sky-high, many people are looking toward the past for their future. When it comes to clothes and household items, anyway.

There are plenty of options around West Alabama that fall into the category of thrift or secondhand stores, including the newly opened Goodwill, Plato’s Closet, Alabama Antique Market, Alabama Vintage, Habitat for Humanity ReSTORE and America’s Thrift Store. These days you can also find plenty of used clothing and more at places including Depop and Threadup.

Thrifting is an economical way to add to your wardrobe without spending a lot of cash or buying something that might not last as long. But thrifting has become more than a way to avoid emptying your wallet in a single shopping trip.

“I got into thrifting because I was broke,” said Alabamian Owen Hoskins. “I needed new clothes because of work and because some of my clothes were worn down, and just needed something affordable but reliable.”

Others use thrifting as a way to find that one perfect item.

“I didn’t even know thrifting was a thing until my friends asked me to go one day,” said Tyler Bryant. “But I’m glad I went. I found this really cool vintage Spider-Man shirt, and it was really cool.”

Thrifting isn’t just about saving money, though. It’s also about saving the environment.

“I feel like the younger generation has become more mindful of the way we consume resources,” said Alabamian Preston Lewis. “Reusing and reselling clothes is more sustainable than the constant cycle of creating new, low-quality clothing that is just going to be wasted.”