Three Tuscaloosa City Schools get national honor

Photo courtesy of Tuscaloosa City Schools

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Last week, three Tuscaloosa City schools received the honor of 2022 National School of Character, joining a class of 52 winners across the country.

Students and faculty of Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools – Elementary, Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools – Middle and Westlawn Middle School were recognized for “a dedicated focus on character development,” according to a Friday news release.

According to Charter.org’s website, schools honored as National School of Character have inspired their students “to understand, care about and consistently practice a set of core values that will enable them to flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace and as citizens.”

Principals from the three schools were excited to receive the honor, and said it symbolized the lessons they teach their students every day.

“We are beyond ecstatic,” said Pewee Childs, Principal of TMS-M, in a statement.

Being recongized, she continued, “confirms the work we have been doing and will continue to do.”

Preeti Nichani, Principal of TMS-E, said, “leaving a legacy of character is one of the greatest contributions to our students and our community. This award means true partnership in the growth of our children academically, socially and emotionally.”

The surprise award thrilled Principal Dr. Darlene Watkins, and symbolizes the lessons taught every day at WMS.

“While our story may not be perfect,” she reflected, “it’s ours. And for that, I am grateful.”

Five Alabama schools previously received the 2022 State School of Character earlier this year, these three among them. This is the first time in the schools’ history to receive Character.org’s national designation.

Click here to learn more about Tuscaloosa City Schools.