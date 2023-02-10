Three Stillman pitchers combine on opening day no-hitter

WVUA23 Sports Reporter Kenneth Kelly

Stillman College baseball opened the season with a double-header sweep against Oakwood University, including a no-hitter in the 21-0 win in Game Two. Its Stillman’s first no-hitter since 2013.

Three Stillman pitchers combined on the no-hitter: Hayes Brown, Steven Oates, and Mason Collins. They combined for 18 strikeouts in the seven inning game.

Stillman won the first game over Oakwood, 26-2. The Tigers had nine different players get off at least one hit. One of the players, Sieas Elliot, hit the first home run of the season for Stillman in the top of the seventh inning. The 26 runs that they scored were the most in Stillman’s current NAIA era.

In the second game, the Tigers were led by leadoff hitter Tre’en Dorsett going 3-4 from the plate and scoring three runs. During the pitching performance, Steven Oates pitched the first three innings with eight strikeouts. He was followed by Hayes Brown, who threw four strikeouts. Mason Collins closed out the game with six batters striking out in the final two innings.

Stillman will play Tuskegee University this Saturday, February 11th, for their home opener of the season.