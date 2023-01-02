Young, Anderson, Gibbs declare for the NFL Draft

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Samantha Huver

Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs all declared for the 2023 National Football League draft Jan. 2.

They all spoke on their love for the University of Alabama as well as their families. These players just finished their junior season with the Tide.

“You know, having to step into something that was uncomfortable, I think that challenged me as a man. I am forever grateful for Alabama for challenging me in that way. I feel like I have grown a lot because of it, said quarterback Bryce Young.”

While Alabama is losing these guys and potentially more to come, they are not worried about the team’s future.

“All of those guys are super talented, super good. I am super excited to see what the future holds for a lot of them. They’re all going to be really good. I can’t wait to see what they do next year, said linebacker Will Anderson”

Gibbs shared his memories from his time with the Tide.

“I would say all of it. Every moment I’ve been here has been great. Even with the losses, we learn from them. We bounce back from those. It brings us together.”

UA’s Coach Nick Saban spoke of the men’s dedication to the sport and the team. He praised them for the legacy they are leaving, not only at Alabama, but with young athletes everywhere – by choosing to play in the Sugar Bowl on New Years Eve. “We are very proud of how well these guys have represented the program.”