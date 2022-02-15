Three former Tide players part of winning Super Bowl team

Alabama Superstars A'Shawn Robinson, Terrell Lewis and Carson Tinker Win the Lombardi Trophy

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

Former Crimson Tide players A’Shawn Robinson, Terrell Lewis and Carson Tinker helped the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

Each of these players won a national championship in Tuscaloosa as well.

Rams defensive end A’Shawn Robinson won the National Championship in 2016. Six years later, he’s a champion once again. Robinson finished with a sack and six tackles including one for a loss. On the tackle for loss, Robinson ran through Alabama alum lineman Jonah Williams.

Earlier today, the champ spoke with TMZ Sports on what it means to win a game watched by 112 million people.

“I’m in the history books forever,” Robinson told TMZ Sports. “I’m in football heaven, I can’t stop smiling,” he said.

The Rams most recent Alabama alum and 2017 National Champion, linebacker Terrell Lewis, wasn’t able to play on Sunday due to injuries to his back and knee.

Before these injuries, Lewis was an important piece to the Rams’ success as he finished the season with three sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games (only started in four games).

In all sports, the star player and the bench-warmer are each extremely important. A few days ago, the Rams signed long snapper and Alabama alum Carson Tinker to the practice. Although he didn’t play, he still earned a ring to his resume.

Tinker won three National Championships at Alabama as a walk-on. Saban gave him a scholarship before his senior season.

During the April 27, 2011, Tuscaloosa tornado, Tinker was propelled out of his home and onto a nearby field. He suffered a concussion and a broken wrist. Tinker’s girlfriend Ashley Harrison was killed in the tornado.

Tinker had more injuries over the course of his career, but all of his hard work has paid off. Tinker took to Twitter to express all he’s overcome.

And I am sure of this, that He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion! pic.twitter.com/Lwj4hgVKBG — Carson Tinker (@carsontink) February 14, 2022

These three Alabama legends are not only in the history books of college football, but now they’re in the NFL’s, too.