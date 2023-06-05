Three bodies recovered in Iowa building collapse; lawsuit accuses city and owners of negligence

Seen is the damage from a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed May 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The bodies of three men have been recovered from a collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa.

Police said the last body was removed early Monday and nobody else is believed to have been killed.

The dead are Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien. One of the injured residents is suing the city and the building’s current and former owners.

The lawsuit says they knew conditions were deteriorating and failed to warn residents of the risk.

City documents show the historic building’s owner had been warned for months that parts of the century-old building were unstable.

