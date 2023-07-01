Three Alabama softball players appear in D1 Softball rankings

Alabama softball player Montana Fouts (14) pitches the ball against Stanford at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, OK on Friday, Jun 2, 2023. Photo by Kent Gidley

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama’s softball season ended almost a month ago, but accolades for players keep rolling in. D1 Softball ranked the best 100 players from this season, and two Alabama players and one incoming transfer made the list.

Montana Fouts earned a No. 11 spot in the ranking. She carried the Alabama team on her shoulders pitching wise for much of the season. She appeared in 44 games, making 31 starts. Fouts recorded 323 strikeouts in 230 innings pitched. The Kentucky native had a 1.49 ERA and a 25-11 record. She ranks in the top 10 for every major pitching category in program history.

No. 11 on the D100, No. 1 in our hearts Montana Fouts ranks 11th on the top college softball players in 2023@MontanaFouts x @D1Softball #BamaSB #RollTide pic.twitter.com/0L9pvdhioq — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) June 30, 2023

Ashley Prange came in at No. 48 in the country. The Crimson Tide third baseman led the team in batting average (.321), home runs (16) and walks (38). Prange ignited the Alabama offense, especially late in the season. She went 4-for-7 with five walks, five runs scored, five RBIs and three home runs at the SEC Tournament.

Ashley Prange comes in at No. 48 on the D100 list of the top college softball players in 2023@a_prange x @D1Softball#BamaSB #RollTide pic.twitter.com/xbuBCbaNym — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) June 27, 2023

D1 Softball ranked Central Arkansas transfer pitcher Kayla Beaver No. 28 in the country. She announced her plans to transfer to Alabama shortly after the season ended. Beaver ended her redshirt junior year with a 1.15 earned run average which ranked eighth nationally. She recorded 14 strikeouts in 201.2 innings pitched. The Tennessee native ended the season with a 25-7 record.