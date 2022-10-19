Thousands of dollars raised in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Caleb Aguayo

West Alabama’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising event was held at Snow Hinton Park on Sunday, Oct. 16. WVUA 23’s own Jabaree Prewitt was the emcee for the event.

The walk served as a celebration of all of the funding raised by the Alzheimer’s Association, which goes toward research, care and support for people and families living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Alabama Chapter Executive Director Jessica Miller said they raise more than $58,000 in the Tuscaloosa area in private donations.

Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia that slowly eats away at a person’s memory. It impacts a greater number of U.S. residents each year.

“There’s so much more information that we need,” Miller said. “There’s more research to be done. There are so many things that we don’t know about how the brain works.”

If someone fears cognitive decline in themselves or someone they know, Miller said the first line of defense is a family doctor or family practitioner. Cognitive tests can determine whether a person is afflicted with dementia.

The second line of defense, Miller said, is the Alzheimer’s Association itself. She said the Alabama chapter of the organization offers resources through its website, including a 24-hour helpline, community education programs and support groups.