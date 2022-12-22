Thompson’s Tony Mitchell sticks with Alabama on signing day

Thompson High School’s Tony Mitchell says he never wavered on his commitment to Alabama football which is a testament to his character because he had plenty of chances have second thoughts.

“It was crazy, you know. I got teams coming at me left and right, just showing me that they really want me,” Mitchell said. “But at the end of the day, I knew (Alabama) is where I wanted to be.”

Mitchell is one of four students from Thompson High School to sign college football scholarships on Wednesday. He was joined by Peter Woods (Clemson), Stanton Ramil (Michigan State), and Noah Watts (Samford).

Mitchell is rated as a four-star safety prospect. He says Crimson Tide’s track record of developing defensive backs into NFL prospects is as big of a selling point as the University of Alabama’s proximity to Alabaster, Ala.

“Coach Saban developed a lot of (defensive backs) and coach T-Rob (Alabama cornerback coach Travaris Robinson) had Jaycee Horn (drafted) in the first round, eighth overall pick (in the 2022 NFL Draft),” Mitchell said. “With those two coaches together, I don’t think anyone can compete development-wise.”

Thompson’s Peter Woods says the culture of Clemson University made the difference in his recruitment. The five-star rated defensive line prospect had 35 scholarship offers, including in-state schools Alabama and Auburn, but he says no other school could compete with the comfort level of Clemson.

“The people there are second to none. You will never find anybody like them,” Woods said. “There’s just something in the water there in Clemson, South Carolina. I’m convinced because it is really like that.”

High school football prospects will have another opportunity to sign college scholarships on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 which is the second National Signing Day of the 2023 recruiting cycle.