This summer’s Live at the Plaza lineup announced

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The city of Tuscaloosa released the schedule for this summer’s Live at the Plaza, a family-friendly festival featuring live, local music and food vendors held at Government Plaza every Friday night in June and July.

Live at the Plaza is also accepting applications for new food vendors and displays through May 20. Spots are limited. Click here to apply.

The music lineup for this summer is: