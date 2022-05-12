This summer’s Live at the Plaza lineup announced
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick
The city of Tuscaloosa released the schedule for this summer’s Live at the Plaza, a family-friendly festival featuring live, local music and food vendors held at Government Plaza every Friday night in June and July.
Live at the Plaza is also accepting applications for new food vendors and displays through May 20. Spots are limited. Click here to apply.
The music lineup for this summer is:
- June 3:
- 6-7 p.m.: The Locals Acoustic
- 7:15-9 p.m.: Adam Hood
- June 10:
- 6-7 p.m.: Tranquility
- 7:15-9 p.m.: The John Wilson Band
- June 17:
- 6-7 p.m.: TL & The Headlinerz
- 7:15-9 p.m.: The Locked Band
- June 24:
- 6-6:45 p.m.: Jackson Chase
- 7-9 p.m.: Amanda Shaw
- July 1
- 6-6:45 p.m.: TBS
- 7-9 p.m.: CashBack
- July 8:
- 6-7 p.m.: Matthew Wurtele Duo
- 7:15-9 p.m.: Algorhythm
- July 15:
- 6-6:45 p.m.: Four Times Blue
- 7-9 p.m.: The Orange Constant
- July 22:
- 6-6:45 p.m.: Kat Taylor
- 7-9 p.m.: The Powell Brothers
- July 29
-
- 6-9 p.m.: STONEGREY
-