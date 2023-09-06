This summer was a global record breaker for the highest heat ever measured, meteorologists say

Braxton Hicks, 7, of Livingston, Texas, holds his face to a portable fan to cool off during the DYB, formerly Dixie Youth Baseball, Little League tournament in Ruston, La., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. With climate change driving average global temperatures higher, organizers, players and spectators are having to pay closer attention to the heat. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) – The U.N. weather agency says Earth endured its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured with a record warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures.

Last month was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern equipment.

It also was the second hottest month measured, behind only July 2023. That’s according to the World Meteorological Organization and the European climate service Copernicus.

August was about 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, warmer than pre-industrial averages – the warming threshold that the world is trying not to pass.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/6/2023 12:38:25 PM (GMT -5:00)